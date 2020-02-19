Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 1,660 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 535.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,917,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,699,000 after buying an additional 1,616,051 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 4.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,504,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,400,000 after purchasing an additional 61,582 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Linde by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,284,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,396,000 after purchasing an additional 85,653 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,044,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Linde by 4.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 863,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,342,000 after purchasing an additional 36,786 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Linde news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,989.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LIN opened at $223.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $121.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.23, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $166.07 and a twelve month high of $227.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.52.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Linde to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.27.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

