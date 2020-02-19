Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 1,747 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.2% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $17,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,118,461,000 after buying an additional 392,227 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,337,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,310,745,000 after buying an additional 224,799 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,871,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $608,138,000 after buying an additional 26,617 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,697,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $551,547,000 after buying an additional 13,801 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,203,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $350,633,000 after buying an additional 37,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of TMO stock opened at $337.37 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $246.67 and a one year high of $342.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $330.41 and its 200 day moving average is $304.37. The company has a market capitalization of $136.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.20.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Read More: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.