Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 2,320 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,218 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 43,051 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,973,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc Bank USA grew its stake in Union Pacific by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 5,590 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $182.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $127.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.09 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. Ardour Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.30.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

