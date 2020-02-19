Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 3,267 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,267 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $445,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 101.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 8.6% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 66,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock opened at $143.65 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $146.26. The company has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 28,563 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $3,424,989.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,426,844.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Fenton sold 12,705 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total value of $1,528,411.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,059. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,538 shares of company stock worth $8,855,218 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

