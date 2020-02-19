Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 3,288 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 8.3% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 11.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,427,000 after acquiring an additional 12,196 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 39.6% in the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 22,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Equity Residential news, Chairman Samuel Zell sold 81,300 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $6,873,102.00. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 893 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $74,476.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,805 shares of company stock worth $11,067,529 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $86.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.75 and a 200 day moving average of $84.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.45. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $71.87 and a 12-month high of $89.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $683.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.16.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

