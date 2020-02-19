Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 3,376 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,114 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.04.

AXP stock opened at $135.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. American Express has a 52 week low of $106.32 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.34 and its 200 day moving average is $122.67. The firm has a market cap of $109.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,639 shares of company stock worth $12,649,661. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

