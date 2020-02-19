Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 3,622 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 4.0% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.15.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total value of $8,481,390.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,778,975.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,512 shares of company stock valued at $11,419,712. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WM opened at $126.22 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.55 and a 1-year high of $126.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.21 and a 200 day moving average of $115.93. The firm has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

