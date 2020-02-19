Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 7,950 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 212,362 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 7,950 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises 0.9% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $13,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,879,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,095 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 34.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,372 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 36.9% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 808 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,205 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 280,290 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,971,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE COP opened at $58.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.56. The company has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.11. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $71.01.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.38.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

