Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Trims Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,653 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 552.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.82.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total transaction of $5,143,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 869,809 shares in the company, valued at $99,410,470.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $2,964,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,558,569.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,847,120. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $122.25 on Wednesday. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $81.62 and a one year high of $125.05. The company has a market cap of $83.16 billion, a PE ratio of 67.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.21.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.