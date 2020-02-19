Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Trims Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,664 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 1.1% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Adobe were worth $16,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Adobe to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.28.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $378.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $351.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $183.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.14, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $249.10 and a 1 year high of $379.83.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,793 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,469. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

