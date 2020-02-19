Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Trims Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $9,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $141.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.21. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.68.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 188.01% and a net margin of 37.27%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is 49.01%.

In other news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $29,322,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,589,351 shares in the company, valued at $16,653,334,750.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,598,885 shares of company stock worth $205,506,363 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Argus upped their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.36.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

