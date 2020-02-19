City Office REIT (CIO) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect City Office REIT to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE CIO opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $764.20 million, a P/E ratio of -37.18 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $14.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 87.04%.

CIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Office REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded City Office REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

