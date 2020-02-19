Clearwater Paper (CLW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Clearwater Paper to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE CLW opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.03. Clearwater Paper has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $35.27.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLW. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Clearwater Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearwater Paper has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.