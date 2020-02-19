CMC Financial Group Acquires New Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CMC Financial Group acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 58,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,346,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 10.5% of CMC Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after buying an additional 1,350,232 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 114,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,415,000 after purchasing an additional 723,775 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,936,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,699.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 327,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,853,000 after purchasing an additional 309,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 465.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 372,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,289,000 after purchasing an additional 306,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.87% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $234.73 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $169.27 and a 52-week high of $235.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.22.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

