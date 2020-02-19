CMC Financial Group Acquires New Stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

CMC Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000. PNC Financial Services Group accounts for 1.1% of CMC Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC opened at $151.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $118.70 and a one year high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.13.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.18.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP E William Parsley III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $3,044,000.00. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

