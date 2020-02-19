CMC Financial Group Has $1.15 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

CMC Financial Group reduced its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Cintas comprises about 1.0% of CMC Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. CMC Financial Group’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.18.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $302.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.99. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $191.91 and a 12 month high of $302.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $283.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.10.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

