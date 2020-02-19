CMC Financial Group Invests $30.85 Million in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

CMC Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 337,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,854,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 26.2% of CMC Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. CMC Financial Group owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,661,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,612,000 after acquiring an additional 751,678 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,578,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,684 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,327,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,517,000 after acquiring an additional 238,620 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,441,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,670,000 after acquiring an additional 84,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,165,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,536,000 after acquiring an additional 115,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $93.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $93.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.233 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

