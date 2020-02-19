CMC Financial Group Makes New Investment in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

CMC Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000. Polaris Industries comprises about 1.0% of CMC Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Polaris Industries by 31.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries in the third quarter valued at $81,000. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush cut Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.23.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $743,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,776.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Annette K. Clayton sold 38,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $3,646,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

PII opened at $93.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.06. Polaris Industries Inc. has a one year low of $77.05 and a one year high of $104.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is 38.61%.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

