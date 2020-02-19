CMC Financial Group Purchases New Stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)

CMC Financial Group purchased a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile accounts for about 0.9% of CMC Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SQM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 889.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 71,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 64,245 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. 9.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQM opened at $30.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $22.71 and a 1 year high of $45.38.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $473.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.65 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 15.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SQM. ValuEngine raised shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.69.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

