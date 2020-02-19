CMC Financial Group Purchases Shares of 25,634 Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

CMC Financial Group purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000. Cimarex Energy makes up about 1.1% of CMC Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XEC. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 16.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,128,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,738 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,004,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,233,000 after purchasing an additional 407,565 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 99.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 529,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,377,000 after purchasing an additional 264,027 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,840,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $279,985,000 after buying an additional 259,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,081,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $420,135,000 after buying an additional 102,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

In other Cimarex Energy news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $433,765.28. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 2,500 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $119,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 14,067 shares of company stock worth $690,865 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XEC. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Cimarex Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.94.

Shares of XEC opened at $38.93 on Wednesday. Cimarex Energy Co has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $76.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.81%.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.