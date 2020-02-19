CMC Financial Group Takes $1.01 Million Position in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

CMC Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000. HollyFrontier makes up about 0.9% of CMC Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HFC. State Street Corp raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,428,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $478,144,000 after purchasing an additional 339,518 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,577,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,726,000 after purchasing an additional 39,041 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,244,000 after purchasing an additional 104,944 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 955,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,278,000 after purchasing an additional 53,097 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 734,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,235,000 after purchasing an additional 17,876 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HFC opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.11. HollyFrontier Corp has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $58.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.97. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

In other HollyFrontier news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 20,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $1,017,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 9,707 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $499,910.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,963,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,857 shares of company stock worth $2,186,694. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HFC. ValuEngine downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays began coverage on HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.19.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

