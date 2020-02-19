CMC Financial Group Takes Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

CMC Financial Group acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 78,570 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000. Huntington Bancshares makes up 1.0% of CMC Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard W. Neu purchased 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $79,532.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,635.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.31.

HBAN opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.22. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

