Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Acquired by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,214 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,041 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $12,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,909,575 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,100,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,108 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 174,937 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 70,021 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,818 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.5% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 137,440 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after buying an additional 11,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $46,066.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,305.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $639,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 459,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,411,568.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,189 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,499 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $68.90. 264,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,495,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.41. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $56.73 and a 52 week high of $74.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Edward Jones upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

