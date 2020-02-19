Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.27.

COLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of COLM stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.79. The company had a trading volume of 8,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,066. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $87.60 and a 12 month high of $109.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.50. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.63.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.08). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $954.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Sarah Bany sold 65,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $6,080,780.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $106,896,076.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $12,914,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,703,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,592,238.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 373,160 shares of company stock valued at $33,981,201. 56.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 3.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.4% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 5,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

