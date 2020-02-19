Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,896 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 target price on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $46.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $209.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.44 and a 12 month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

