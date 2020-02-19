Commerzbank Upgrades Varta (OTCMKTS:VARGF) to “Hold”

Varta (OTCMKTS:VARGF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Commerzbank from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:VARGF opened at $82.30 on Wednesday.

Varta Company Profile

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for high blood pressure, blood sugar, and body monitors; and rechargeable battery solutions for server applications, including car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters for industrial and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

