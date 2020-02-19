CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVLT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,514,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,235,000 after acquiring an additional 376,325 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 393,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,585,000 after acquiring an additional 224,869 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,991,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 18,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $51.27 on Wednesday. CommVault Systems has a 52-week low of $40.73 and a 52-week high of $69.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -138.56, a PEG ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.12.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $176.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CommVault Systems will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

