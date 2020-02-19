Comparing BT Group (NYSE:BT) and TELE2 AB/ADR (NYSE:TLTZY)

BT Group (NYSE:BT) and TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

BT Group pays an annual dividend of $1.29 per share. TELE2 AB/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. BT Group pays out 101.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TELE2 AB/ADR pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BT Group has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. TELE2 AB/ADR is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BT Group and TELE2 AB/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BT Group $27.71 billion 0.00 $2.83 billion $1.27 N/A TELE2 AB/ADR $2.65 billion 3.95 $98.18 million $0.23 33.12

BT Group has higher revenue and earnings than TELE2 AB/ADR. BT Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TELE2 AB/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BT Group and TELE2 AB/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BT Group N/A N/A N/A TELE2 AB/ADR 11.25% 3.89% 1.70%

Volatility and Risk

BT Group has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TELE2 AB/ADR has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of BT Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BT Group and TELE2 AB/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BT Group 3 2 2 0 1.86 TELE2 AB/ADR 0 1 2 1 3.00

Summary

TELE2 AB/ADR beats BT Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BT Group

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network. This segment also sells 4G mobile phones, tablets, connected devices, and mobile broadband devices from various manufacturers. Its Business and Public Sector segment provides fixed voice, mobility, fiber and connectivity, and networked IT services to retailers, utilities, public sector, healthcare, sports, construction, finance, and educational sectors. The company's Global Services segment offers business communications and ICT services comprising BT Connect, BT Security, BT One, BT Contact, BT Compute, BT Advise, and BT for financial markets. This segment serves approximately 5,500 customers in 180 countries. Its Wholesale and Ventures segment enables communications providers and other organizations to provide fixed or mobile phone services. Its ventures provide mass-market services, such as directory enquiries and payphones; and enterprise services comprising BT Fleet and BT Redcare. This segment also provides broadband and Ethernet, voice, hosted communication, mobile virtual network operator, managed solutions, machine-to-machine, roaming, and media services. The company's Openreach segment engages in the provision of services over the local access network; and installation and maintenance of fiber and copper communications networks that connect homes and businesses. The company was formerly known as Newgate Telecommunications Limited and changed its name to BT Group plc in September 2001. BT Group plc was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About TELE2 AB/ADR

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, messaging, and value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services. It also provides business-to-business telecommunication services, such as secure and encrypted connections, company-specific mobile network access points, etc.; cloud services comprising voice switching, data center services, business productivity solutions, etc.; and data connectivity, Ethernet connectivity, VPN services, and international IP connectivity services, as well as IoT solutions. The company serves approximately 17 million customers in 8 countries. It provides services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, and internationally. Tele2 AB (publ) was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

