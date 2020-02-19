Comparing Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) and CV (NYSE:CVHL)

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) and CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Empire State Realty Trust and CV, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire State Realty Trust 0 3 0 0 2.00 CV 0 0 0 0 N/A

Empire State Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.02%. Given Empire State Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Empire State Realty Trust is more favorable than CV.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.8% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of CV shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Empire State Realty Trust and CV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty Trust 8.70% 3.26% 1.56% CV N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Empire State Realty Trust has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CV has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Empire State Realty Trust and CV’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty Trust $731.51 million 3.31 $66.54 million $0.98 13.66 CV $8.64 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Empire State Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than CV.

Summary

Empire State Realty Trust beats CV on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of December 31, 2018, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

About CV

CV Holdings, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on the acquisition and management of residential non-performing loans and REO properties in the United States. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Realty Finance Corp. and changed its name to CV Holdings, Inc. in November 2013. CV Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

