Comparing Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) and Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS)

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) and Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.0% of Home Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of Pioneer Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Home Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Pioneer Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Home Bancorp and Pioneer Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Bancorp $116.62 million 2.88 $27.93 million $3.05 11.86 Pioneer Bancorp $68.57 million 5.66 $19.02 million N/A N/A

Home Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Home Bancorp and Pioneer Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Bancorp 23.95% 9.04% 1.28% Pioneer Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Home Bancorp and Pioneer Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 Pioneer Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Home Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $41.83, indicating a potential upside of 15.69%. Given Home Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Home Bancorp is more favorable than Pioneer Bancorp.

Summary

Home Bancorp beats Pioneer Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides various loan products, such as one-to four-family first mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, multi-family residential loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in securities; and offers online banking services. The company operates through a network of 39 banking offices in the Acadiana, Baton Rouge, Greater New Orleans, and Northshore regions of south Louisiana; and the Natchez and Vicksburg regions of west Mississippi. Home Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Pioneer Bancorp Company Profile

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various financial services in the capital region of New York State. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, checking, and certificate of deposit accounts; and offers municipal deposit banking services. The company also offers commercial real estate loans that are secured by office buildings, industrial facilities, retail facilities, multi-family properties, and other commercial properties; commercial and industrial, commercial construction, and one- to four-family residential real estate loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in the U.S. governmental securities, fixed rate collateralized mortgage obligations, mortgage-backed securities, fixed-rate investment grade bonds, and equity securities. Further, the company sells commercial and consumer insurance products, and employee benefit products and services; and provides wealth management services. As of July 17, 2019, it operated through 22 branches in Albany, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Greene, Schenectady, and Warren Counties. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Albany, New York. Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pioneer Bancorp MHC.

