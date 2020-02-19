Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.66 Million

Equities analysts expect Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to announce $69.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Computer Programs & Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.80 million and the highest is $70.36 million. Computer Programs & Systems reported sales of $69.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems will report full year sales of $283.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $283.20 million to $284.32 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $289.50 million, with estimates ranging from $281.33 million to $295.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Computer Programs & Systems.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.44. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $70.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.99 million.

CPSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Computer Programs & Systems to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $31.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.86. Computer Programs & Systems has a one year low of $20.72 and a one year high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.97%.

In other Computer Programs & Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,605 shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $71,689.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,358 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPSI. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 174.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

