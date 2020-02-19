Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $34.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.82% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.69.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

CAG opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.64 and a 200 day moving average of $29.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt acquired 14,450 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,618. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $13,705,350.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 118.4% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 86.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.