Conceal Trading Down 9.2% Over Last Week (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Conceal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0997 or 0.00001027 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Sistemkoin, Graviex and TradeOgre. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $637,628.00 and approximately $90,966.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Conceal Coin Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 15,508,601 coins and its circulating supply is 6,397,358 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, STEX, Graviex and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

