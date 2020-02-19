Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $110.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CXO. Bank of America increased their target price on Concho Resources from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Concho Resources from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Concho Resources from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Concho Resources from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Concho Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

NYSE CXO traded up $5.26 on Wednesday, reaching $81.90. The company had a trading volume of 198,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.46. Concho Resources has a 1 year low of $61.37 and a 1 year high of $124.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.88 and a 200-day moving average of $75.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 28.98%. Concho Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Concho Resources will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXO. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Concho Resources by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Concho Resources by 73.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Concho Resources by 28.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 772 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Concho Resources by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,339 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Concho Resources by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

