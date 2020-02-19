ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Holdings Lessened by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,100 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 314,635 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $23,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,879,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,095 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,967,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $648,220,000 after buying an additional 1,732,033 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 29.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,307,846 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $245,461,000 after acquiring an additional 968,802 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 3,011,777 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $171,611,000 after purchasing an additional 271,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,875,073 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $163,822,000 after purchasing an additional 579,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.27. 384,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,488,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.56. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $71.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

