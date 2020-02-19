Consensus (SEN) Price Up 7.3% Over Last Week

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. Consensus has a market capitalization of $967,145.00 and approximately $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Consensus has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. One Consensus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Ethfinex and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Consensus alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00043860 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00068647 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001140 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,592.20 or 0.99894966 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000924 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00070296 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 89.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Consensus Token Profile

Consensus (SEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai.

Consensus Token Trading

Consensus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Consensus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Consensus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.