CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Equities research analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Get CONSOL Coal Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCR opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. CONSOL Coal Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.87. The stock has a market cap of $212.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.34.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCR. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000. Edge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $704,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $718,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $988,000. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CONSOL Coal Resources

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Coal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Coal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.