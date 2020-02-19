Contents Protocol (CPT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.10 Million

Contents Protocol (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 28.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Contents Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Upbit and Hotbit. Contents Protocol has a market cap of $7.10 million and approximately $11.40 million worth of Contents Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Contents Protocol has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Contents Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00049958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00492815 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $647.00 or 0.06738459 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00071700 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00027420 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005193 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010352 BTC.

Contents Protocol Profile

Contents Protocol (CRYPTO:CPT) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Contents Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,400,181,679 tokens. The official message board for Contents Protocol is medium.com/contents-protocol. Contents Protocol’s official website is contentsprotocol.io. Contents Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur.

Buying and Selling Contents Protocol

Contents Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contents Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contents Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contents Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Contents Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contents Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.