Continental Resources (CLR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:CLR opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $52.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.04%.

In other news, President Jack H. Stark sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $701,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Harold Hamm sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $20,148,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,212,496 shares of company stock worth $40,910,039 in the last ninety days. 77.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Continental Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Continental Resources from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Continental Resources from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Continental Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

