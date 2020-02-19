Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) Releases FY 2019 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) issued an update on its FY 2019

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion.Corelogic also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.80-3.00 EPS.

NYSE:CLGX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.58. 590,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,970. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.70, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.72. Corelogic has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Get Corelogic alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.29%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $44.00 price target on Corelogic and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Corelogic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Corelogic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet cut Corelogic from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corelogic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.71.

In related news, CFO James L. Balas sold 4,000 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $197,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,116.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $329,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,685,069.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock worth $783,425 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Corelogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.