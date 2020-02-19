CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $166.14 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) to post $166.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $168.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $164.07 million. CorePoint Lodging reported sales of $199.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full year sales of $808.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $806.07 million to $810.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $681.92 million, with estimates ranging from $671.79 million to $692.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CorePoint Lodging.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on CorePoint Lodging in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 14.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 12,427 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 14.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,536,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,837,000 after purchasing an additional 81,655 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 124.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 55,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPLG opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $557.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.13. CorePoint Lodging has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $14.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

