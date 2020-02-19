Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Stock Rating Lowered by Needham & Company LLC

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CSOD. BidaskClub cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSOD opened at $59.25 on Wednesday. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 1 year low of $49.81 and a 1 year high of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.19 and its 200 day moving average is $57.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.60 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $122,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patricia Coughlin sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $512,090.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,375.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,625 shares of company stock worth $7,256,784. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSOD. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the third quarter worth approximately $21,507,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 407.3% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 293,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,206,000 after purchasing an additional 235,943 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 218.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 338,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,831,000 after purchasing an additional 232,472 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 682,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,949,000 after purchasing an additional 223,210 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,215,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,742,000 after purchasing an additional 217,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.