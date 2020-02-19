Cosmos (ATOM) Market Capitalization Achieves $803.09 Million

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $4.21 or 0.00043860 BTC on major exchanges including Coinone, BitForex, GDAC and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $803.09 million and approximately $271.06 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00068647 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001140 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,592.20 or 0.99894966 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000924 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00070296 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 89.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000398 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Hotbit, GDAC and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

