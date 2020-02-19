Couchain (COU) Market Cap Hits $8,169.00

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Couchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. Couchain has a market cap of $8,169.00 and $6,813.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Couchain has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00049906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00492996 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $651.90 or 0.06718483 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00072130 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027658 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005159 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001402 BTC.

About Couchain

Couchain is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 24,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,700,000,000 tokens. Couchain’s official website is couchain.io. Couchain’s official message board is medium.com/@Couchain. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain.

Buying and Selling Couchain

Couchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Couchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Couchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

