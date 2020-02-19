Cowen Boosts Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target to $77.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Cowen from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.10.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $74.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.94. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $67.97 and a 12 month high of $81.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $1,322,268.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,364,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,165,576,000 after purchasing an additional 546,889 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 146.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 82.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 21,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

