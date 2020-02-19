Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 457,321 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Cree worth $21,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cree during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the third quarter worth $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 2,777.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 777 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cree in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cree by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CREE shares. Charter Equity started coverage on Cree in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Cree from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Cree to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

NASDAQ:CREE traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.24. The company had a trading volume of 29,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,343. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.46 and a 1 year high of $69.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.33 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 44.86%. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

