Critical Analysis: EXXARO RESOURCE/S (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) and Rio Tinto (OTCMKTS:RIO)

EXXARO RESOURCE/S (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) and Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EXXARO RESOURCE/S and Rio Tinto’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EXXARO RESOURCE/S $1.93 billion 1.60 $533.58 million N/A N/A Rio Tinto $40.52 billion 1.71 $13.64 billion $5.07 10.72

Rio Tinto has higher revenue and earnings than EXXARO RESOURCE/S.

Profitability

This table compares EXXARO RESOURCE/S and Rio Tinto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EXXARO RESOURCE/S N/A N/A N/A Rio Tinto N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

EXXARO RESOURCE/S has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rio Tinto has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.6% of Rio Tinto shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

EXXARO RESOURCE/S pays an annual dividend of $0.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. Rio Tinto pays an annual dividend of $3.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Rio Tinto pays out 59.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rio Tinto has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for EXXARO RESOURCE/S and Rio Tinto, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EXXARO RESOURCE/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Rio Tinto 5 13 4 0 1.95

Rio Tinto has a consensus price target of $1,404.08, suggesting a potential upside of 2,483.87%. Given Rio Tinto’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rio Tinto is more favorable than EXXARO RESOURCE/S.

Summary

Rio Tinto beats EXXARO RESOURCE/S on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EXXARO RESOURCE/S

Exxaro Resources Limited engages in coal, iron ore investment, pigment manufacturing, renewable energy, and residual base metal businesses in South Africa, Europe, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Coal; Ferrous; Energy; and Other segments. It produces thermal coal, metallurgical coal, and semi-soft coking coal products primarily in the Waterberg and Mpumalanga regions; offers gas-atomised ferrosilicon for use in separation plants, as well as iron ore; and operates two wind farms. The company was formerly known as Kumba Iron Ore Limited and changed its name to Exxaro Resources Limited in November 2006. The company is based in Pretoria, South Africa.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum. Rio Tinto Group is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

