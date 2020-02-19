Critical Survey: HCP (NYSE:HCP) versus American Finance Trust (NYSE:AFIN)

HCP (NYSE:HCP) and American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HCP and American Finance Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HCP $1.85 billion 9.93 $1.06 billion $1.82 20.51 American Finance Trust $291.21 million 4.78 -$37.41 million N/A N/A

HCP has higher revenue and earnings than American Finance Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.8% of HCP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of American Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of HCP shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

HCP has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Finance Trust has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

HCP pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. American Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. HCP pays out 81.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Finance Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. American Finance Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares HCP and American Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HCP 43.66% 12.78% 6.24% American Finance Trust -2.70% -0.50% -0.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for HCP and American Finance Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HCP 0 1 7 0 2.88 American Finance Trust 0 2 0 0 2.00

HCP currently has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.88%. American Finance Trust has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.28%. Given American Finance Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Finance Trust is more favorable than HCP.

Summary

HCP beats American Finance Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HCP

HCP, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

