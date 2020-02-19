Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust to post earnings of C$0.28 per share for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

