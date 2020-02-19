CrowdWiz Market Capitalization Achieves $12,841.00 (WIZ)

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 19th. One CrowdWiz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. CrowdWiz has a market capitalization of $12,841.00 and $2.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CrowdWiz has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008805 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00011536 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000093 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000437 BTC.

CrowdWiz Profile

CrowdWiz uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 5,639,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,300,516 tokens. CrowdWiz’s official website is crowdwiz.io. The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CrowdWiz’s official message board is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io. CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CrowdWiz Token Trading

CrowdWiz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrowdWiz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CrowdWiz using one of the exchanges listed above.

